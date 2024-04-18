Two popular restaurants could close due to licensing dispute with City of Toronto

A Toronto restaurant that’s been open for nearly 20 years has launched a petition to avoid being shut down by the city amid a licensing dispute with the city.

Since 2004, Desotos Eatery has been a neighbourhood go-to on St. Clair West for an unpretentious night out, accompanied by live jazz music every Sunday night.

While the past 20 years for Desotos founder Tony Merante certainly haven’t been easy, they have been a testament to resilience and perseverance, and, according to a recent Change.org petition, there are more rough seas on the horizon.

According to the petition, both Desotos and Atomic 10, a neighbouring Mexican fusion restaurant with whom Desotos shares a patio, could be facing closure due to a recent licensing issue with the city.

“In 2016, the patio for Desotos Eatery and Atomic 10 were approved by the City inspectors and has been operating ever since,” Merante writes, but now, according to him, the City is threatening to revoke the licences for both restaurants.

You might also like: Tim Hortons customers baffled by Roll Up the Rim "error" telling them they won $55K prize

Subway is launching a line of sauces at grocery stores in Canada

Red Lobster is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy and people are losing it

“We believe there is a disconnect between the facts and the allegations from the City on the regulations around the configuration of the patio,” Merante says, noting that, if the City should choose to revoke the patio licence, it could have dire consequences for both restaurants.

“The patios of both businesses become a crucial part in the approaching warmer months and with a closure would jeopardize the lifeline of the business,” he writes.

As of the time of publication, the petition, which is geared towards getting the City’s licensing office to drop the threat of revoking the restaurants’ licences, has received 771 signatures out of a goal of 1,000.

Desotos Eatery is located at 1079 St. Clair West, and Atomic 10 is located at 145 Lauder Avenue.