Here's where "The Boys" cast likes to eat when they're in Toronto (VIDEO)

The cast of the TV show The Boys was doing a Q&A for fans recently at Toronto Comicon, and were excited to answer questions about local cuisine when it came up.

The actors that play superheroes gushed about some of the spots in town they think are super in a TikTok video posted by creator @bloomwithberry.

“Honestly, some of the best food I’ve ever had is in this city,” said Jack Quaid (who plays Hughie), to uproarious cheers from the audience.

Here’s where the cast of The Boys likes to eat when they’re in Toronto – 🎥 bloomwithberry https://t.co/u3RK4ArGP2 #Toronto #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/9mBcYScCvQ — blogTO (@blogTO) March 21, 2023

He mentioned some of his favourites are Otto’s Berlin Doner and DaiLo, which he called “amazing.”

Laz Alonso, who plays the character Mother’s Milk, shouted out Maker for its pizza, again to cheers.

“I love Kensington Market. That’s where I go get my birra tacos,” said Alonso, shouting out “Birria Cantina” although he likely meant Birria Catrina.

You might also like: Shake Shack is officially coming to Canada

Indigenous-operated licensed Starbucks Canada store breaks ground

FIKA in Toronto named one of the most Instagrammable cafes in the world

“Toronto has the best bloody Caesars,” said Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko. “They don’t have that in the States.”

She especially likes the one at Gusto 101, “with celery salt on the rim.”

“Ugh, it’s so good,” she followed up.

A couple of people commented on the video saying they had also seen cast members around town at food spots, one person even saying they served them.

“I’ve served frenchie and kimiko before. They had a few cocktails I created,” one person commented.

“Met Karen in Toronto the other day at a cafe,” another person commented.

There were other comments from people agreeing with the cast’s taste in local Toronto restaurants.

“Girl I just had them tacos recently,” one person wrote. “They were [fire emoji] and staff is phenomenal as usual.”

“Otto’s is goated,” someone else commented.

“Hell yes Otto’s is amazing,” another person agreed.

Other people said the Q&A sounded stiff, awkward, and as if the answers to the questions were pre-rehearsed or fed to the cast, but hey, we’re all for whatever gets our local food scene a little shine.