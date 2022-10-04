If you’re in the market for some sweet new kicks or athletic apparel, the time is now.

Reebok is hosting a huge warehouse sale beginning this Thursday, October 6, through Monday, October 10, and everything is priced below $40! This means savings of up to 80% on all of the Reebok classics and staples.

The discount event will be taking place at Hall 3 of the International Centre in Mississauga. The sale includes shoes and apparel for women, men, and kids, so there is sure to be something to take home for everyone.

The five-day sale begins every day at 10 am, with varying hours based on the day. The warehouse event is the perfect opportunity to revamp that fall wardrobe and get the new athletic gear you’ve been wanting.

Reebok Warehouse Sale

Where: International Centre, Hall 3, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga

When: October 6 to 10. Thursday/Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday/Monday from 10 am to 5 pm