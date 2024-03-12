The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will soon link Ontario and Michigan over the Detroit River, as the two ends of the enormous, record-breaking bridge close in on their meeting point.

This immense international infrastructure investment is inching toward claiming the record of the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America, and will soon relieve congested border crossings between Detroit and Windsor by closing a missing trucking link between Highway 401 in Ontario and I-75 in Michigan.

Construction has been ongoing since October 2018, staffed by 3,900 workers operating in tandem on opposite sides of the river. The bridge deck has been taking shape since December 2022 and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The enormous undertaking is now closing in on its long-awaited meeting point, at which point it will officially overtake BC’s Port Mann Bridge and its 470-metre span over the Fraser River to become the longest cable-stayed bridge span on the continent.

A new photo shows the latest progress on the bridge. Just under 140 metres of road deck remain to be built before the two ends of the bridge meet, and crews expect this milestone to occur by the summer months.

📷 Check out this photo. Construction of the bridge deck over the Detroit River began in December 2022 and is currently more than two-thirds toward meeting in the middle. Only 139.5 metres/457.6 feet is left to complete the connection, a feat we anticipate reaching this summer. pic.twitter.com/CWJY8IZTVz — Gordie Howe International Bridge (@GordieHoweBrg) March 12, 2024

Once this milestone occurs, the bridge span will stand at 66% the length of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, which stretches roughly 1,280 metres across San Francisco Bay.

Engineers share a passion and commitment to make our world a better place. Last week, members of @PEO_HQ – Windsor Essex Chapter toured the deck on the #GordieHoweBridge to see how their work is connecting Canada and the US, helping our national economies grow. #NEM2024 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/awmT11zzQZ — Gordie Howe International Bridge (@GordieHoweBrg) March 5, 2024

The project crossed another important milestone in late 2023 when crews completed forming the massive support towers on opposite sides of the river, each reaching heights of 220 metres, comparable to a 40-storey building.

🇨🇦 @EngineersCanada is celebrating National Engineering Month. We are sharing our video about the completion of tower construction on the #GordieHoweBridge; an engineering marvel that changed the skyline in Windsor and Detroit: https://t.co/yAv6uZj6Bo #NEM2024 — Gordie Howe International Bridge (@GordieHoweBrg) March 4, 2024

Installation of the bridge’s 216 stay cables is also progressing at a rapid pace, supporting the six-lane road deck that will soon create a continuous link between the 401 and I-75.