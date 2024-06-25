Raptors waive two-way forward after one season with team

The Toronto Raptors are making moves ahead of the NBA Draft.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced that they waived two-way forward Mouhamadou “Mo” Gueye, after one season with the team.

In 11 games for Toronto at the NBA level, Gueye averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. A former Pittsburgh college player, Gueye joined the organization last summer and had been on both 10-day and two-way deals while also spending considerable time in the G League with Raptors 905.

The news comes a day after it was announced that Scottie Barnes is expected to sign the largest contract in team history.

It is not exactly clear what the future now holds for Gueye.

With his departure from the organization, Toronto has another two-way spot they could potentially use on a similar undrafted player out of this week’s draft.

The NBA Draft is set for Wednesday and Thursday this week, with Toronto holding the 19th and 31st picks this year. The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“This year, I would say we have an idea, but at the same time it could go completely differently if a few players that we didn’t expect to go in front of 19 end up going and it pushes down a handful of guys, not to say we didn’t expect, but maybe that we weren’t ready to be looking at with that pick,” Raptors assistant GM Dan Tolzman said at a media availability earlier this month.