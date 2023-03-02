"It was a weird week": New baby gives Raptors' VanVleet a fresh perspective

Fred VanVleet had an interesting week away from the Toronto Raptors.

After missing three games for personal reasons, the 29-year-old returned to the Raptors lineup on Tuesday night as Toronto downed the Chicago Bulls 104-98, with VanVleet posting nine assists.

Although he got back into NBA action this week, he brings a new perspective to the rest of the season. He and his fiancée Shontai Neal welcomed their third child over break, although VanVleet’s family also suffered a death, and he celebrated his own birthday.

“It was a weird week, man. I had a death in the family, I had a birthday, and the birth of my child all in the same couple of days,” he told reporters. “It was just one of those things, man. Just put you back in place, and it gives you a great perspective on life.

“I have an incredible life, and I’m extremely blessed. I’m happy to be back at work.”

VanVleet posted the first picture of his newborn daughter, Layla, on February 25, his birthday. Although the two aren’t born on the same day, they’re close for sure.

While the season may not be going to way VanVleet envisioned for himself and the Raptors, the new perspective on life could elevate his game to the level he’s shown throughout his NBA career.

After struggling to start the season, VanVleet has improved to an average of 19.7 points per game and 4.3 rebounds, plus a team-leading 6.6 assists per game this season. Additionally, his absence allowed the team to test themselves without one of their mainstays.

“The team did good 2-1 while I was out,” he said. “So I was happy about that as well.”

With the Raptors sitting in a play-in spot, ninth in the Eastern Conference, the playoff stakes continue to rise every game. However, VanVleet’s new lease on life and his experience in big games and the playoffs could help push Toronto to the postseason.

“Every game now is playoff implications, and there’s going to be a heightened sense of urgency for both sides from every team,” he said. “I’m excited for it. We’ve been playing pretty good basketball over the last couple of weeks. We’ve got to keep that up.”