Raptors reveal first look at tonight's new black court

Toronto Raptors fans are getting their glimpse of the blacked-out court that will be used for the team’s two NBA in-season tournament group stage home games this month.

Fans got a first glimpse at mock-ups of the new court design in late October, and weeks later, the Raptors officially unveiled the new look via social media.

Fresh look of our In-Season Tournament court 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DrRV5h4VsC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 17, 2023

The hardwood at Scotiabank Arena has taken on a black, dark grey, and gold colour scheme, and fans are largely on board with this new aesthetic — even though it will be short-lived.

Of all the tournament courts, this one is the best looking one, imo. — ☺️🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@_nadelizabeth) November 17, 2023

It’s quite the departure from the team’s typical red-and-black court, leaning heavily into the OVO alternate look the Raptors have used for jerseys and branding since 2015. For those outside of Drake’s sphere of hip-hop influence, it might even give off something of a gothy vibe.

Am I bias when I say this is the best looking court of the in season tournament? #WeTheNorth — JP (@JpConsulting4u) November 17, 2023

Like most cool things in Toronto, this new court design won’t last long.

The court will be used for the Raptors’ two group stage home games against the Boston Celtics on November 17 and the Chicago Bulls on November 24.

The Raptors will compete in a total of four group stage games with the chance to advance to a knockout round.

The NBA kicked off the in-season tournament for the 2023-24 season as a means to drive fan engagement in the early months of the regular season and drive competition in a league where playoff berths can often feel predetermined.