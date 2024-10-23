The Toronto Raptors once may have claimed the title of the “hottest ticket in town,” but it appears that’s not quite the case anymore.

Five years removed from the glory of the 2019 NBA Finals win, Toronto is well in the stages of a rebuild.

And it appears their ticket prices might be reflective of that as the Raptors get their season underway tonight with a matchup at Scotiabank Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At press time, two tickets on Ticketmaster were going for $66 a pop, while the game had yet to completely sell out, with a few hundred seats still up for grabs.

For comparison, it costs $91 for the cheapest ticket in a seat on Ticketmaster for tomorrow night’s Toronto Maple Leafs home game against the St. Louis Blues.

While tickets for games, concerts, and other events in Toronto can often break the bank, it appears that the Raptors will have more than a few games this season that might not exactly cost you a month’s rent to get into.

What are the expectations for the Raptors this year?

After missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, most projections have the Raptors on the outside looking in once again.

“We’re going to play to win, but it is a rebuilding team,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said last month at the team’s media day. “I think everybody sees that quite loud and clear.”

The players, including veteran centre Jakob Poeltl, appear to be echoing Ujiri’s claims.

“This has to be a long-term project,” Poeltl said. “Our expectation isn’t to win 65 games this year and be in the NBA Finals. I think we can have good, positive experiences just based on how we develop and how we improve over the year.”

After tonight’s game, the Raptors next host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.