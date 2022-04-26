SportsBasketballRaptors

Apr 26 2022, 6:19 pm
Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia kept taunting Sixers fans in Philly (VIDEO)
NBA TV/Nav Bhatia

Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia wasn’t in Philly to make friends last night.

A staple at Raptors games since the team’s inception in 1995, Bhatia made the trek down to go root for his favourite team on the road.

During Toronto’s 103-88 Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Bhatia was sitting courtside at the Wells Fargo Center.

And he was hard to miss: taunting opposing fans, standing up on the sideline while the 76ers were inbounding the ball, and just generally supporting his squad.

“Coach called for a double team,” Bhatia joked in an Instagram post. “I always listen to my coach.”

But despite the big win, Bhatia knows there’s still work to do for his Raptors to complete the comeback, with Toronto still trailing 3-2 in the series.

“Lots of basketball to play, let’s not get overconfident,” he added.

Raptors fans were eating up his taunts on Twitter, including a moment where he shushed the Philadelphia faithful.

TikToker kwedawg also provided commentary on Superfan.

“He’s telling Philly to shut up!” kwedawg commented.

@kwedawg already knew he was a legend but a COMEDIAN TOO? 🤣 #raptors #toronto #superfan #sixers #nbaplayoffs #fomlay ♬ original sound – kwe

Game 6 goes Thursday night in Toronto and you can bet the Superfan Nav will be cheering on the Raptors courtside once again.

