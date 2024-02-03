Raptors selling more Lunar New Year jerseys after “outpouring” of interest

After more interest than they could have imagined, the Toronto Raptors G-League affiliate Raptors905 announced they would sell more Lunar New Year jerseys.

Fans, thanks for joining us for our Lunar New Year Night this week. We are humbled to see the outpouring of interest in our Lunar New Year Merchandise and we understand that many of you attended this game with the expectation of purchasing a jersey. (1/3🧵) pic.twitter.com/Plv0qTus9n — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) February 2, 2024

“Fans, thanks for joining us for our Lunar New Year Night this week,” the official Raptors905 team account wrote on X. “We are humbled to see the outpouring of interest in our Lunar New Year Merchandise, and we understand that many of you attended the game with the expectation of purchasing a jersey. Due to overwhelming demand, many were left dissatisfied with the overall experience. For those who attended the game, we’ve contacted you directly via email.

“And for those who inquired about online jersey purchases, we now have an online pre-order link for you to purchase your 905 Lunar New Year Jersey. Thank you for your support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raptors 905 (@raptors905)



Before this announcement, Raptors905 had planned to sell the jerseys only as a one-time offer for those in attendance. As they mentioned, however, more fans at the game were looking to buy themselves one than they had planned for, resulting in many leaving the event without one. They are looking to make it up to not only those fans in attendance but also all fans looking to purchase one.

Any fans wanting to get their hands on this particular jersey can pre-order one through this link. Given how popular they seem to be amongst the fanbase, there should be plenty made available.