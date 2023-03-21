Raptors' Scottie Barnes gets good news after concerning wrist injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes doesn’t appear that he’ll be out of the team’s lineup all that long.

On Sunday night’s 118-111 loss to Milwaukee, Barnes suffered a left wrist injury midway through the game that caused him to log just 13:05 of action, bowing out of the contest in the second quarter.

While he didn’t return after the injury, an x-ray for the injury taken Sunday night in Milwaukee came back negative.

On Tuesday, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse announced that an MRI for Barnes was clear as well, though his status for Wednesday night’s home game against the Indiana Pacers is now in jeopardy.

“He’s still pretty sore,” Nurse told the media today. “I think there’s going to be another evaluation here this afternoon. But right now he’s day-to-day and questionable [for tomorrow].”

Barnes himself has yet to speak to the media since the incident, as he was held out of the team’s practice today.

The NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 Barnes has averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 69 games this season in his second year in the league.

If Barnes is out for tomorrow, Nurse said it’s likely Gary Trent Jr. returns to the starting lineup.

“I think it probably puts [Trent] back in there, the way we played the other night,” Nurse said in reference to Trent jumping up in the rotation against Milwaukee. There was some pretty good rhythm with those guys. They’ve been out there together a lot and it probably keeps him there… we’ll see who else we can get in the mix.”

Trent Jr. has come off of Toronto’s bench in 20 of his 63 appearances this season. He has averaged 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 63 games this season.

The Raptors and the Pacers tipoff at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 pm.