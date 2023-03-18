Broken nose for Raptors' Koloko after getting whacked in the face

Christian Koloko has a broken nose and could be missing tomorrow for the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors’ latest personnel report lists the 7-foot centre as “questionable” with a nose fracture for tomorrow’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Koloko appeared to suffer the injury last night when trying to block a dunk attempt by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams.

Williams extended his left elbow into Koloko’s face, before trying to throw it down with his right hand. The whack to the face went uncalled, which has to irk the Raptors given their recent battles with referees.

How are they not looking at this? #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/5rUvjwuC5B — Doc Naismith (@DocNaismith) March 17, 2023

If Koloko can’t play, he’ll join injured Raptors Dalano Banton (left thumb sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot, surgery on second toe) on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old Raptors rookie has started 19 of the 48 games he has played this season. A second-round draft pick out of Arizona, Koloko is averaging 3.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

The Raptors have won two straight games, against Denver and Oklahoma City, to improve their record to 34-36.

Toronto is currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, with 12 games remaining. That puts them in a play-in spot, along with Miami, Atlanta, and Washington. The Raptors trail the Brooklyn Nets by five games for sixth place.

The top six teams in each conference earn an automatic spot in the playoffs, with teams ranked 7-10 given a chance to qualify through the play-in tournament April 11-14. The NBA playoffs begin April 15.