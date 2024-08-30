Raptors rookie gets the spotlight in NBA-produced documentary

While they might not have too many games broadcast on American national TV next season, the Toronto Raptors are at the forefront of one of the NBA’s newest projects.

As part of a five-part documentary series produced by the NBA, Toronto rookie Ulrich Chomche has been highlighted for his journey to the NBA. Born & Bred highlights African players following through on their dreams to make the NBA.

“‘Small Village. Big Dreams’ features Ulrich Chomche, an 18-year-old forward from Bafang, Cameroon, who is set to make his NBA debut later this year during the 2024-25 NBA season,” an NBA release about the documentary read.

The documentary is available now to watch on the NBA app and will later be able to be viewed on NBA.com.

Chomche was the seventh NBA player to be drafted out of Cameroon and the third one to end up on the Raptors, after Pascal Siakam in 2016 and Christian Koloko in 2022. Though he was selected 57th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies this past June, he was immediately traded to the Raptors on the second night of the 2024 NBA Draft and was the youngest player picked this year.

Chomche’s draft selection was historic: Though most players picked either come out of American college teams or the NCAA pro ranks, he became the first NBA Academy Africa prospect to be drafted and the first player to be drafted directly out of any NBA Academy.

Chomche’s is the first of five episodes to be released, with the other episodes coming out weekly over the next four weeks.