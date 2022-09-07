9 former All-Stars the Raptors could target in free agency

With the bulk of free agency in the rearview mirror, the Toronto Raptors roster is, weirdly, almost too full right now.

They’ve got 20 players lined up for their training camp, with the need to cut down to 15 full-time players and two two-way deals before their season opener on October 19.

But what they don’t have a whole lot of? True NBA veterans, which can either be an asset or a detriment, whichever way you look at it.

Thad Young is the Raptors’ only roster player born in the 1980s, while only he and Otto Porter Jr. have more than six years of experience in the NBA.

It’s a young team, mostly led by experienced but still emerging stars in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, while the second crop of players led by Scottie Barnes is still in the very early stages of their professional careers.

And on many NBA teams that end up making a deep run into the playoffs, there are one or two players that might actually be the biggest household name of all, but are much further down the rotation and more signed for bench leadership as well as a willingness to accept a smaller role.

Yes, yes, we know that Carmelo Anthony or Blake Griffin is probably not rushing to sign north of the border.

But you’re probably a little surprised to learn that there are nine former All-Stars still without a contract.

And the Raptors have been home to plenty of household name talent in the latter stages of their career: Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Oakley, Jeremy Lin, Shawn Marion, Jermaine O’Neal… the list goes on and on.

In no particular order, here are nine NBA veterans without a contract for next year, who could be good for a late preseason or mid-season acquisition for the Raptors in free agency.

1. Blake Griffin

Age: 33

Last team: Brooklyn Nets

2021-22 stats: 56 games, 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists

A former first overall pick, Griffin has seen his career take a bit of a stumble (or has just, well, gotten older) over the last few seasons. Since being waived by Detroit in 2021, the 6’9″ forward has seen himself in and out of the Nets’ starting lineup over the past two seasons.

If nothing else, he’s the perfect size the Raptors usually covet.

2. Carmelo Anthony

Age: 38

Last team: Los Angeles Lakers

2021-22 stats: 69 games, 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists

As it stands right now, Anthony remains one of the best NBA players to never win an NBA championship. Having played on four teams since 2017-18, “Melo” is no stranger to moving around. He’s still a reliable contributor off the bench, having started just six games over the last two seasons, but has managed just one Conference Finals appearance in his lengthy career.

3. Dwight Howard

Age: 36

Last team: Los Angeles Lakers

2021-22 stats: 60 games, 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks

Like Anthony, Dwight Howard couldn’t do much to fix the Los Angeles Lakers last season. But the eight-time NBA All-Star (and 2020 NBA champion) might still have a little left to give, even if he’s a shell of the “Superman” talent that took the NBA by storm over a decade ago.

4. Andre Iguodala

Age: 38

Last team: Golden State Warriors

2021-22 stats: 31 games, 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds

Andre Iguodala won his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors, and is perhaps the best example in the past decade of a former All-Star finding the right role.

He actually left the Warriors in a series of trades that saw him end up with the Miami Heat, but returned to the Warriors this past season to win his fourth title. If nothing else, he clearly knows how to attract himself to a winning organization.

5. Rajon Rondo

Age: 36

Last team: LA Lakers/ Cleveland Cavaliers

2021-22 stats: 39 games, 4.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds

There sure seem to be a lot of ex-Lakers on this list. Best known for his time as the point guard of the Boston Celtics’ late 2000s “Big 3”, Rondo has carved out his own impressive career.

It’s unlikely the Raptors would need Rondo’s services with an already crowded backcourt, but hey, you never know.

6. Paul Millsap

Age: 37

Last team: Brooklyn Nets/ Philadelphia 76ers

2021-22 stats: 33 games, 3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists

Paul Millsap might be the most unlikely player on this list to make, well, any NBA team.

He played just six minutes this past postseason with the Philadelphia 76ers, and did not suit up at all against the Raptors in the first-round series between the two teams. But he still does qualify as a four-time All-Star, and we’ll never be able to take that away from him.

7. Lamarcus Aldridge

Age: 37

Last team: Brooklyn Nets

2021-22 stats: 47 games, 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 block

There seems to be a trend that teams with a fair amount of older ex-All-Stars don’t always work out, evidenced by how many Brooklyn Nets players we’re seeing on the list.

But Aldridge himself can still find his way to the hoop, putting up the fifth-highest points per game mark on the team last season. If the Raptors need bench depth, Aldridge could be a good player to target.

8. Isaiah Thomas

Age: 33

Last team: LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets

2021-22 stats: 22 games, 8.4 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 rebounds

A member of the 2016-17 All-NBA team, Isaiah Thomas has had one of the more intriguing career arcs in the NBA. He’s put up three seasons of 20+ points in the league, but has struggled to find a consistent, long-term role, having played for 10 different organizations in the NBA.

Thomas didn’t find a job in the league last year until signing in December with the Lakers on a 10-day contract, which he would sign three more of (in Dallas and Charlotte) before signing for the rest of the year with Charlotte in March.

9. DeMarcus Cousins

Age: 32

Last team: Milwaukee Bucks/ Denver Nuggets

2021-22 stats: 48 games, 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists

Like Thomas, Demarcus Cousins has also seen himself bounce around a number of NBA teams over the past few seasons. He’s been on eight organizations in his career, and was waived midseason by the Bucks before joining Denver.

Injuries have hampered the development of his career, but he does have the four-time All-Star tag that most players can’t lay claim to.