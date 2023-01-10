Raptors' Otto Porter Jr. out for season after foot surgery

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. is seeing his first season with the team come to an end before it ever really got a chance to get started.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Porter would be undergoing a season-ending injury on his left foot, after dealing with a dislocated toe throughout much of the season.

Signing as a free agent in the summer weeks after winning the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, Porter had played in just eight games for the Raptors and had been sidelined since November 14.

“This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said. “We look forward to his healthy recovery.”

Porter averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 18.3 minutes in eight games this season. He is on a two-year contract with Toronto worth $13.2 million over the course of two seasons.