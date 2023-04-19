Raptors' O.G. Anunoby buys ownership stake in British basketball team

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is getting himself into the ownership game.

On Tuesday, the London Lions men’s basketball team announced that Anunoby had joined the fold as a part-owner.

Welcome to the Lions family OG! 🦁

Watch full video on our YouTube now: https://t.co/NUjKLGdq7P#wearelondon #OGAnunoby pic.twitter.com/YIVXEHs7RG — London Lions (@LondonLions) April 19, 2023

The Lions currently compete in the British Basketball League, the top tier of British basketball. They are currently captained by Sam Dekker, who had a one-game stint with the Raptors back in the 2021-22 season before continuing his career back in Europe. The Lions are the reigning champions of the BBL, winning their second-ever franchise championship in 2023.

“I see big things happening and I just want to get involved,” Anunoby said in a video posted by the team.

A London native himself, Anunoby is the first British player to win an NBA title when he did so back in 2019 with Toronto.

“I just want to do my part as a role model to all the young hoopers in London and across the entire UK,” Anunoby added per FrontOfficeSports.

Back in Toronto, 2022-23 was arguably the best year of Anunoby’s career to date, as he received buzz for inclusion on the league’s All-Defensive team while leading the league in steals with an average of 1.9 per game.

In addition to his defensive skillset, Anunoby averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 67 games this season.

“I think we have a lot of good players. So that’s how it is,” Anunoby said of his role with the team at the end-of-season media availability last week. “Everyone just tries their best to be involved and I think we did a good job of doing that.”

Anunoby has two years left on his current four-year, $72 million contract with the Raptors, though he has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

“I’ll definitely talk to them,” Anunoby said of his interest in signing another long-term deal with the Raptors. “I love Toronto. I love my teammates, love the staff. So yeah, definitely comfortable.”