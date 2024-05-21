Ring season: Raptors' Ochai Agbaji announces engagement

Ochai Agbaji might’ve had quite the tumultuous first few years in the NBA before landing with the Toronto Raptors, but at least one part of his life appears set.

It appears, via a post shared to his Instagram stories today, that Agbaji’s now an engaged man, as relayed by Sports Illustrated’s Aaron Rose.

Looks like Ochai Agbaji got engaged!?! Congrats to him pic.twitter.com/tRjdh6EOvX — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) May 21, 2024

Though relatively few details are known about his partner, Agbaji had shared a photo of the two of them on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

What does Agbaji’s future look like with the Raptors?

A third-year player out of Kansas, Agbaji was first drafted at 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022 before being shipped to the Utah Jazz later that offseason as part of the Donovan Mitchell trade.

This year, he was then flipped to Toronto as part of a four-player deal that also sent Kelly Olynyk to the Raptors on the February 8 trade deadline.

“Hard working, high character, two-way player, kind of fits the bill of guys we’ve pursued over the years,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said following the trade. “We feel like we’re getting a young player with a lot of upside.”

Agbaji, a consensus first-team All-American in his final year at Kansas, was voted the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2022. He also won a national championship and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

He averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 27 games for the Raptors this past season.

Heading into the third year of his rookie contract, Agbaji will be competing for a larger role in Toronto’s rotation next season in his first full year with the team, with one large piece of off-court business now off his mind.