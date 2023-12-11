Raptors more likely to trade Siakam than Anunoby: report

The Toronto Raptors find themselves among the least enviable positions in the NBA right now.

Sitting at a record of 9-13 that puts them 11th in the Eastern Conference and currently out of the postseason picture, Toronto’s front office has some tough decisions to make about the direction of the team going forward.

Just about the only consensus untouchable is third-year 22-year-old forward Scottie Barnes, putting up a career-high of 19.8 points per game while also averaging 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 22 games this season.

But with both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam set to potentially hit free agency next summer, it seems inevitable that Toronto will have to make up its mind about what exactly to do with those two core pieces. Fresh off losing Fred VanVleet in free agency to Houston this past summer, strong asset management is vital for Toronto general manager Bobby Webster and team president Masai Ujiri to get back in the fans’ good graces.

In a wide-ranging article for The Athletic, NBA insider Shams Charania suggested that the Raptors are more likely to part ways with Siakam than Anunoby over the course of this season.

“Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers are expected suitors for Siakam or Anunoby but believe Siakam appears to be the likelier player to be dealt, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote today. “Siakam, 29, is earning $37.9 million in the last year of his Raptors contract this season while Anunoby, 26, has a $19.9 million player option for next season that he will almost assuredly decline to enter free agency.” Siakam has averaged 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 22 games this season.

Both Anunoby and Siakam have played their entire pro careers for Toronto. Anunoby has averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 18 games.