Raptors, Leafs tickets to be given away at Scotiabank Arena vaccine clinic

A pair of Toronto’s biggest teams just might have the answer to “What’s the second best part about getting vaccinated?”

The first, of course, is being protected against COVID-19.

But at Sunday’s “Our Winning Shot” clinic, as part of the city’s Toronto Vaccine Day initiative, 50 pairs of Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors tickets for next season will be available to the expected audience of 25,000 people with appointments to receive coronavirus vaccine doses.

All of the appointments have been booked already through the provincial booking system, so if you’re hoping to just pop by and land some free tickets, you’re out of luck.

However, there is still a chance that more spots may open up if there are cancellations, and organizers urge eligible citizens to check the provincial vaccine booking system regularly in case spots open up at this or other clinics.

The secondary goal of the clinic is to give away a pair of tickets for both the Leafs and Raptors for each 1,000 people that are vaccinated. Attendees of the clinic can also enter a contest through tagging Scotiabank Arena’s official TikTok channel in a before and after video of their shot for a chance to win tickets to a game, as well as added bonuses of pre-game dinner for two at Real Sports, two jerseys and a “surprise visit from a special guest.”

Carlton the Bear, The Raptor, and video messages from team announcers Matt Devlin and Joe Bowen will be providing entertainment throughout the day, along with Kiss 92.5 DJ Clymaxxx and CityTV Breakfast Television host Devo Brown.

The clinic is a joint venture between Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, Scotiabank, the City of Toronto, Michael Garron Hospital and University Health Network in an effort to set a single-day, single-location vaccination record for a single Canadian clinic.