Raptors' Kelly Olynyk shows off his acting chops in new commercial

Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk might have only been with the franchise for a little over a month, but he’s wasted no time getting in his fair share of off-the-court opportunities in.

In a new ad spot for the Clutch used car marketplace in partnership with NBA TV, the Toronto native walks into a poorly lit parking garage while wearing a full basketball uniform for an awkward conversation in an attempt to sell a used car.

“Avoid oddballs who lowball,” the commercial’s tagline reads, with Olynyk ultimately driving off without closing the sale.

The new ad is part of the marketplace’s “That’s Clutch” marketing campaign.

As per a release, the ad aims to show “how Clutch offers genuine relief to customers by alleviating the stress of used car buying and selling.”

You can watch the full commercial below:

Olynyk, in his 11th NBA season, was traded to the Raptors from the Utah Jazz along with Ochai Agbaji on February 8. A veteran of the Canada Basketball program, Olynyk is expected to be one of the NBA players heading over to France for the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer, with the men’s basketball team set to make their first appearance at the Summer Games since 2000.

Though he’s suited up in just 20 games so far in Toronto, Olynyk seems to have already earned quite a bit of reciprocal respect with the organization, having been re-signed to a two-year contract extension starting next season.

“They traded for me, they wanted me here. Just to reciprocate that love and show that I do want to be here too,” the 32-year-old forward said earlier this month about why he committed to the team.