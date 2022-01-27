NBA fines Raptors rookie Champagnie for "on-court altercation"

Toronto Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie has picked up the first fine of his NBA career.

After getting physical with Charlotte forward P.J. Washington in Tuesday night’s win over the Hornets, the first-year Raptors forward was ejected (along with Washington).

Things got physical between Justin Champagnie and P.J. Washington.😳 pic.twitter.com/0eNHBuqk5B — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2022

Both players have each been fined $15,000 for “their roles in an on-court altercation,” the NBA announced on Thursday.

Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations, detailed the reasoning behind the fine.

“On the play prior to the altercation, Washington hip-checked Champagnie causing him to fall to the court,” the statement said. “On the next possession, Champagnie retaliated by shoving Washington in the back, which initiated the altercation. Washington escalated the altercation by forcefully shoving Champagnie.”

Raptors fans weren’t too happy about the fine, though. It might be a return to elementary school “he started it” finger-pointing, but Washington did start things. Had the initial hip-check not occurred, it’s doubtful the Raptors’ rookie would’ve had any reason to reply.

Additionally, Champangnie’s two-way contract of $462k means the fine is much more to him than Washington, who is making $4.2 million this year.

Jeeezzz this is a lot of money for Justin 😖 #WeTheNorth https://t.co/SBiu4mrm75 — RaptorsDan (@Raptorsdan) January 27, 2022

Some fans propose that either Raptors management or Champagnie’s teammates “pick up the tab” for the fine. Raptors president Masai Ujiri was spotted giving him a fist bump as he walked off the court Tuesday.

Masai! Pick up the tab! https://t.co/JP7uvxZYKm — I am Scoot 🌲 (@DynamiteScott) January 27, 2022

Need a vet to cover that for the rook. They owe him https://t.co/NPIUottQjr — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) January 27, 2022

Brutal. Hope his teammates chip in on that https://t.co/gXGYSNFn62 — perpendicular letter (@__ricabee) January 27, 2022

The Raptors are off today and tomorrow before returning to action against the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8 pm.