Raptors appear to give up on Dowtin Jr. this season

The Toronto Raptors appear to be moving on from backup guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. — at least for the time being.

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Dowtin’s time with the Raptors as a player has come to an end this season, with the team not opting to convert his contract from a two-way deal to a full contract.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. will not have his two-way contract converted, I'm told. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) April 6, 2023

With Dowtin already having been on the team for 50 games so far after Tuesday’s game in Charlotte, he’s reached his capacity under his current contract.

In simpler terms, Dowtin can’t play any more games for the Raptors, unless they sign him on a new contract this offseason.

But for however long the team’s play-in/playoff run lasts, Dowtin won’t be eligible to come off the bench for the team for the remainder of the year.

He wasn’t the biggest piece of the rotation, as Dowtin has averaged 2.4 points, 1.2 assists and 0.9 rebounds in 25 games for the Raptors. But he’s gotten a fair bit of run recently, often seeing more action on any given night than other end-of-the-rotation players such as Thaddeus Young, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, and Joe Wieskamp.

The future of Dowtin with the Raptors is a contract decision that has been on the mind of the team’s fans for a few weeks now, as the realities of his situation crept up a little bit closer. He originally signed with the team last summer after a strong showing at the team’s Summer League.

The 25-year-old played his college ball at Rhode Island, averaging 11 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and one steal while shooting 44.7% from the field over 128 games.

Only time will tell where his next professional opportunity lands, whether it’s in Toronto or elsewhere.