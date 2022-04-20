Trent Jr. returns in Game 3 for Raptors, Barnes still doubtful

Gary Trent Jr. will suit up tonight for the Toronto Raptors in their Game 3 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

How long he’ll play? That’s another question.

At Wednesday morning shootaround, Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed that Trent would be in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the 76ers.

Trent exited Monday night’s Game 2, playing less than 10 minutes, after being listed pregame with a non-COVID illness.

“I made a pretty early decision there,” Nurse told reporters about pulling Trent, who was also limited to 26 minutes in Game 1 and was frequently subbed out of the lineup.

But Trent appears to be recovering, according to his coach.

“He looks like he’s doing pretty good,” Nurse added. “He’s recovering nicely. The biggest thing I think that’s affecting him physically is just being able to breathe.”

Nurse added that Trent’s status would be monitored throughout the game.

Scottie Barnes is still listed as doubtful but was out of his walking boot and in team-issued workout gear prior to the shootaround. Barnes was injured on Saturday night’s Game 1 in a collision with 76ers centre Joel Embiid.

Toronto is currently facing an 0-2 deficit against Philadelphia.

Tipoff is set for 8 pm ET.