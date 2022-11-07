Raptors fans confused by Dragic trolling in game Bulls lost

Goran Dragic might just be the strangest villain in Toronto Raptors history.

And nearly a year removed from the last time he played for the team, it seems like the drama hasn’t quite subsided yet.

Brought in to Toronto from Miami as part of the Kyle Lowry sign and trade in summer 2021, the veteran point guard played just five games for the Raptors before eventually taking a personal leave from the team.

The fit was never quite there for a player who once claimed he had “higher ambitions” than the Raptors, though he did apologize for those comments and claimed it was a poor translation.

Whatever the reason, at last year’s trade deadline, he was shipped to San Antonio in exchange for Thad Young, before being waived and signed by the Brooklyn Nets.

This year, the 36-year-old has found a new home in Chicago, visiting Toronto for the first time of the year on Sunday evening.

He’s now played in Toronto twice as an opponent since leaving the team, while also playing them once as a member of the Nets in Brooklyn.

Even though the boos weren’t quite as loud as they were last March, the former Raptor still had quite the er, reception from the Toronto crowd when he checked in.

Dragic put up a season-high 16 points against the Raptors yesterday, while adding two assists and two rebounds. It was a great individual performance, though he didn’t get the win — just like the previous two times he’s played Toronto.

Dragic hit the Toronto crowd with a “shh” midway through the second quarter, as he’d done when visiting in March.

But uh, it didn’t work either time, as he’s now lost both of his return games to Toronto.

goran dragic is 0-2 when he shushes the toronto crowd for booing him pic.twitter.com/EOjwle6NjP — m 🎰 (@hugsforscottie) November 7, 2022

Dragic even uploaded the picture to his Instagram feed as the fourth pic in a slideshow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goran Dragic (@the_1_dragon)

The comments were pretty much exactly as you’d expect, such as “big L,” “higher ambitions,” and “you lost” as the top comments.

One can only imagine how feisty a playoff series between the two would be.