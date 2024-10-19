Raptors announce three cuts ahead of season opener

The Toronto Raptors have finalized their roster with the 2024-25 regular season set to begin on Tuesday.

Guards Jared Rhoden and Jahmi’us Ramsey, as well as centre Branden Carlson, have been waived.

The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday they have waived guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Jared Rhoden and centre Brenden Carlson. In a corresponding move, the Raptors converted forward Jamison Battle to a two-way contract. https://t.co/icQZ6a4DhU — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 19, 2024

The Raptors also decided to sign Jamison Battle to a two-way contract. The forward signed with the Raptors this summer after spending last season with Ohio State. In 35 games, he averaged 15.3 points while averaging 5.2 rebounds. He also shot a superb 92% from the free-throw line.

This news also means that Bruno Fernando earned himself a spot on the Raptors’ opening-night roster. The 26-year-old has spent some time with the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, and Boston Celtics but has never played more than 56 games in a season. He was waived by the Hawks in late July and signed a deal with the Raptors in early August.

Raptors opening night roster: Guards: Quickley, Mitchell, Brown, Walter, Shead, Carton (2W) Wings: Barnes, Barrett, Dick, Agbaji, Temple, Battle (2W) Bigs: Poeltl, Olynyk, Boucher, Mogbo, Fernando, Chomche (2W) — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 19, 2024

The Raptors, coming off of a 3-2 record in exhibition play, will begin their season on Wednesday in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It should be a good measuring stick game for this group, as the Cavs had an impressive 48-34 record last season.

Though expectations aren’t overly high for the Raptors this season, the expectation is that they can improve from last year’s 25-57 record. They have some very solid young pieces in Grady Dick and Scottie Barnes and were able to pick up Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett last season, both of whom are expected to play massive roles.

The Raptors’ season opener on Wednesday versus the Cavs is set to get underway at 7:30 pm MT.