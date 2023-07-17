Raptors cut ties with Joe Wieskamp just days after Summer League

It looks like Joe Wieskamp’s time as a member of the Toronto Raptors has come to an end.

Today, the team announced that they’ve waived the guard-forward, who had limited action during his time in Toronto.

Wieskamp was on a two-way contract, which would’ve become fully guaranteed on July 18, per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.

With the Raptors waiving him, Wieskamp will be looking to see if there’s a fit for him on one of the league’s other 29 teams.

Wieskamp featured on Toronto’s Summer League roster this month in Las Vegas, putting up 27 points on 8-11 shooting in Saturday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors.

It seems like the move was made with Markquis Nowell in mind, the undrafted free agent point guard Toronto signed out of Kansas State on a two-way deal shortly after he went undrafted in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Raptors also have one more open roster spot for the fall, allowing them to sign an additional player at the league minimum.

Making his debut with the team on January 19, Wieskamp averaged one point, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists in nine games for the Raptors in 2022-23.

In simpler terms, Wieskamp put up nine points, four rebounds and three assists in 50 minutes of action in Toronto, with all nine points coming in his first game with the team against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Though he’d managed quite the following from his time at the University of Iowa, where he was one of the most beloved players in school history for his three-year run with the Hawkeyes, he’s struggled to pick up consistent playing time and opportunity at the NBA level.

Prior to joining Toronto through a series of 10-day contracts before eventually signing a multi-year deal, Wieskamp spent time with the San Antonio Spurs organization, as well as time in the G League with the Milwaukee Bucks-affiliated Wisconsin Herd.