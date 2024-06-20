A pair of Toronto Raptors look set to represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, but there’s one who appears a bit annoyed that he won’t be.

Yesterday, Canada Basketball announced a 20-man training camp roster for the Paris Olympics, the first appearance for the country at the men’s tournament since 2000.

RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk, who joined the Raptors this past year, are among the 12 NBA players named to the initial roster and are likely to be on the final squad due to their extensive history with the Canadian national team.

But for Raptors forward Chris Boucher, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what appeared to be left off the roster, writing “No comments” with a shrug emoji and lyrics from the Gunna song “One of Wun.”

Chris Boucher reacts to being left out from the training camp. SMH🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ofu5AndIW0 — . (@scottierbarney_) June 19, 2024

Boucher has yet to represent Canada in a major tournament, opting out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers while rehabbing an injury and not being a part of the 2023 FIBA.

Born in St. Lucia, Boucher then moved to Montreal before attending high school in nearby Alma, Quebec. He spent time at three different postsecondary institutions — North Mexico Junior College, Northwest College, and the University of Oregon before signing with the Golden State Warriors before the 2017-18 season on a two-way contract.

But it’s been Toronto where Boucher has found the most success, having spent the last six years with the franchise while being the last remaining member of the 2019 championship squad.

The 2023-24 campaign was a tough one for Boucher, who was playing for just his third NBA coach in his six-year career. He averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 50 games this season under Darko Rajakovic, though he fell mostly out of favour of the rotation in the second half of the campaign while also dealing with an ongoing knee injury.