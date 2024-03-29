As he nears his return to the court, Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett spoke to members of the media on Friday for the first time since the death of his younger brother on March 12.

Barrett told reporters he believes his brother Nathan would have wanted him to come back to the team.

“I’ve had some people in my life pass. I think this one hit a little harder for me (…),” he said. “If I know my brother, he would want me to be here, to be playing, to try to continue to make the Barrett legacy grow.”

The Toronto native shared a few childhood anecdotes about Nathan as well.

“He was the best, man. I got basketball but he got everything else… Whatever he put his mind to, he could do.”

Discussing his grief, Barrett also revealed that he still texts and calls his late sibling’s phone.

“It’s a hard time, for sure. He was my best friend. I’m always missing him,” he said. “I still text him. I still call him sometimes; I don’t know why.”

The 23-year-old, who landed in Toronto via a December trade with the New York Knicks, thanked the Raptors for their support during the difficult period.

“I’m thankful for all the support from everybody, and definitely from the Raptors.”

Barrett last played on March 11 in Denver in a loss to the Nuggets. In addition to him, guard Immanuel Quickley, who has been away for personal reasons, also returned to practice this week.

Toronto has also been missing Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and Chris Boucher due to injuries, while Jontay Porter is currently away from the team due to a reported NBA investigation into gambling “irregularities” involving two of his recent games.

The team’s next game comes this Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.