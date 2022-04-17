Raptors' Scottie Barnes, Thad Young, Gary Trent Jr. doubtful for Game 2

The Toronto Raptors will likely be without Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., and Thaddeus Young for tomorrow night’s Game 2.

Both Young and Barnes suffered injuries in Toronto’s 131-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in the opening game of their first round NBA playoffs series.

“Guard-forward Scottie Barnes has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and forward Thaddeus Young with a hyperextension injury to his left thumb,” the Raptors wrote in a release. “Both players underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia and are listed as doubtful for Monday’s Game 2.”

Trent Jr. is listed as doubtful with a non-COVID related illness.

Barnes was injured in the fourth quarter last night after a collision with Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid.

Scottie Barnes was helped off the court to the locker room after Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/HzlZj3vh9I — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Young injured his thumb in the second quarter and did not return.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had previously shared that both players’ X-rays taken on Saturday night came back negative for any fractures.

“It doesn’t look good for any of them,” Nurse said Sunday. “But we’ll evaluate it as we go and hopefully we can see where we end up.”

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while starting in 74 games this season, while Young has averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26 games for the Raptors since coming over from San Antonio at the trade deadline. Trent Jr. finished on Saturday with nine points and four rebounds in 26 minutes of action, well off his season average of 18.3 points per game.

“[I] give him a lot of credit for going out there and giving an effort last night, because he was struggling, obviously, as you could all tell,” Nurse said of Trent Jr. “So I give him credit for him going out there and manning up a little bit. But we’ll see where we’re at with him as we go here.”