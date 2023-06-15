Raptors adding two coaches to Rajakovic's new-look staff

The Toronto Raptors coaching staff will look completely different next season.

Since Darko Rajaković was announced as the team’s 10th-ever head coach on Tuesday, the Raptors have decided on two more additions to their staff.

On Thursday, ESPN Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Raptors are adding Washington Wizards assistant coach Pat Delany and Golden State Warriors assistant coach and director of player development Jama Mahlalela to their staff.

The Toronto Raptors are hiring Wizards assistant Pat Delany and Warriors assistant Jama Mahlalela as top assistant coaches on Darko Rajakovic’s new staff, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2023

This will be Mahlalela’s second stint with the Raptors. In 2006, he served as a member of the team’s community development staff. He went on to become an assistant under former Toronto coach Dwane Casey during the 2013-2014 season and was later appointed head coach of the G League Raptors 905 — only to return to the position under Nick Nurse two years later.

In 2021, the 43-year-old won a championship with Golden State.

Delany, who has been with Washington since 2021, previously served as an assistant under Steve Clifford with both the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

Along with the new additions come a few subtractions.

Toronto’s Community ambassador Jamaal Magloire is no longer an assistant coach but remains with the organization.

And earlier this week, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are adding Raptors assistant coach Nate Mitchell to their organization.