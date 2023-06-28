Anunoby switches agents amid uncertain future with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors remain in control of O.G. Anunoby, but the 24-year-old forward appears like he’s switched his mind on who he wants to represent him.

Today, CAA Basketball announced it’d signed Anunoby as one of its clients, as he ditched the Klutch Sports agency run by Rich Paul favoured by many of the league’s top stars.

We are excited to welcome OG Anunoby to the CAA family! pic.twitter.com/YCtTx8dXDO — CAA Basketball (@CAA_Basketball) June 28, 2023

Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Paul George, and Donovan Mitchell are among the other names league-wide represented by CAA.

Anunoby averaged 16.8 points, five rebounds and two assists in 67 games this season, where he led the NBA in steals with 128. He also picked up a major honour for his defensive play this past season, making his way onto the NBA’s Second All-Defensive team.

Kawhi Leonard is the only other Raptor in history to crack an All-Defensive team, doing so in 2018-19 during his lone season in Toronto.

A 2016 first-round pick of the Raptors, Anunoby has spent his entire career in Toronto but has found himself in trade rumours for much of the last season due to his desirable two-way skillset, as well as an attractive contract.

Anunoby carries a cap hit of $18.6 million for next season, with a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25.

But while several teams have come calling for Anunoby, Toronto doesn’t seem all that ready to part ways with him unless a monster offer initializes.

The latest failed proposal comes by way of the Golden State Warriors, according to the Athletic’s Tim Wakakami, who were interested in shopping Jordan Poole to Toronto before they ultimately made a deal with the Washington Wizards centred around Chris Paul.

“One of the Warriors’ calls, I’m told, was to check with Toronto about a proposal centering on Poole for 25-year-old forward OG Anunoby,” Wakakami wrote. “But the Raptors weren’t interested.”

Anunoby’s agency switch could simply be a matter of business, but it’s interesting nonetheless to wonder if there’s any further motive behind it.