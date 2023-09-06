Former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is getting is getting a familiar face to join him in his new gig.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Toronto forward Danny Green has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023

Green’s time in Toronto was always looking like a short-term stint, with an expiring contract after the 2018-19 season that was included in the infamous DeMar DeRozan-Kawhi Leonard swap from San Antonio.

But he made the most of his time in Toronto, leaving the city with plenty of memories and one ultimate piece of hardware.

Green averaged 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24 games for the Raptors in the 2019 playoffs, where he won his second NBA championship, having also won with the Spurs in 2014 and the Lakers in 2020.

Due to postponements, rescheduling conflicts, and Toronto playing their home games in the 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida, it actually took Green nearly three years to finally get his hands on his 2019 ring.

It’s his second go-around in Philadelphia, after playing for the team in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. At age 36, he’s nearing the end of his NBA career, having played just 11 games last year split between Memphis and Cleveland while missing much of the year rehabbing from a left knee injury suffered in the 2022 playoffs.

Green becomes the first former Toronto player to join forces with Nurse, who was hired by the 76ers as their head coach back in May shortly after they parted ways with Doc Rivers.

The NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2019-20, Nurse is best known for leading the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history back in 2019.

Nurse finished his tenure with the Raptors with a record of 227-163, and three playoff berths in five seasons before being fired this spring.