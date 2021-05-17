Rapid COVID-19 tests now available at Shoppers Drug Mart in Ontario

Rapid COVID-19 tests are now available at Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Ontario.

The drug store chain said on Monday that rapid antigen tests that provide results within 15 to 20 minutes are now available in all stores across the province.

Tests should be used for asymptomatic testing purposes and limited to those who are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and have not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, the company said in a release.

The test is priced at $40 and is processed immediately in the pharmacy. Shoppers Drug Mart also currently offers COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic people at no cost and provides results within three to seven days.

“To get through this pandemic, we all need to follow public health guidelines, get vaccinated, and continue testing and screening in order to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Ashesh Desai, Executive Vice-President, Pharmacy and Healthcare, Shoppers Drug Mart.

Though rapid tests are less sensitive than the traditional PCR test, they can detect an active COVID-19 infection by detecting the presence of antigens or specific proteins on a virus’s surface, the company said in a release.

Additionally, should anyone test positive through a rapid test they would require a follow-up test at a provincially-run COVID-19 assessment centre to confirm the results.

Customers are encouraged to call their local store to book a screening appointment.