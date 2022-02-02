NewsWeather

Weather advisory: Up to 20 cm of snow to hit Toronto by Thursday morning

DH Toronto Staff
Feb 2 2022, 2:27 pm
Edward Bend/Shutterstock

Toronto is barely over the January 17 blizzard, and more snow is on the cards for the city. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Wednesday morning, warning residents of heavy snow beginning in the afternoon.

Around 10 am on Wednesday, rain showers will hit the city, and they’ll turn into snow in the afternoon. Snowfall will continue into the next day, and total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm of snow are expected by Thursday morning.

It isn’t clear if the snowfall will taper off by then, as the weather agency said there’s “still some uncertainty regarding additional snowfall amounts on Thursday.”

Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning residents about the hazards of reduced visibility caused by the snow.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” they said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

