Nightmare fuel: Deadly "ice volcanoes" have formed around Lake Ontario

Ice shelves are forming at various locations along Lake Ontario’s shoreline. Nifty to look at, but not safe to explore. While the water is shallow underneath, if you pop through, you may not get out.
Remember: No ice is 100% safe.
“Ice shelves protect the shorelines from erosion but are also very dangerous since they are not solid structures,” said Melinda Singh, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. She added that they form when the water of the Great Lakes is propelled to the shore by strong winds and freeze upon impact.
This isn’t a one-time process. Layers and layers of ice build as freezing waves hit the shore over and over again, and some of these mounds form a cavernous mouth.
“As waves hit the leading edge, it carves through the ice, ejecting water upwards into the air,” said Weather Network meteorologist Matt Grinter. “As this process continues, the ejected water continuously freezes, growing the ice volcano larger with each ‘eruption.'”
The layers of ice on top make the ice volcanoes particularly hard to detect. “This can lead to people plunging down into a six-to-10-foot-deep hole into the frigid waters,” Grinter said.