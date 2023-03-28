Here's a preview of Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT for if it ever opens (PHOTOS)

Although there’s still no concrete date on when the long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT will finally be in service, Toronto residents are getting an exclusive preview of what the stations will look like once the years-long construction wraps up.

Construction for the LRT began back in 2011, with an anticipated completion date of 2020. However, the project has been plagued with multiple delays which have bumped the completion date forward.

Just a few months ago, former Toronto mayor John Tory also admitted that he had no way of knowing when the highly anticipated line would actually open.

A series of photos shared on Instagram by the vice president of external approvals and implementation at Crosslinx Transit Solutions, Joanna Kervin, shows the state of several future LRT stations, including Cedarvale, Eglinton, Avenue, Mount Pleasant, and Forest Hill.

While still in the midst of construction, one image shows a piece of artwork already installed inside Eglinton station.

The backsplash of Forest Hill station’s platform is still a work in progress, but the recent pictures give you a good idea of what the completed wall will look like.

Crews are also seen working on the interior of Mount Pleasant station, which so far is painted stark white.

Some of the artwork located inside Cedarvale station has also been installed, which follows a colourful theme.

This past September, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster revealed that the LRT’s timeline would once again be bumped back after Crosslinx Transit Solutions “had fallen behind schedule.”

Business Improvement Associations have repeatedly called for more compensation to be given to local businesses that have been grappling with construction-related challenges for the past several years.

The 19-kilometre Eglinton Crosstown LRT is set to include 25 stations, spanning all the way from Mount Dennis, with stops along Forest Hill, Leaside, and Sunnybrook Park, before the final stop at Kennedy.

Although the project’s completion date is still up in the air, a recent city report vaguely hints that “construction-related activities and equipment on the roadway will be removed by the end of April 2023,” with the exception of Cedarvale Station and the section between Avenue Road and Yonge Street.