Toronto just announced new construction on Eglinton and people can't believe it

Midtown residents might have to bear with a little more construction for the next few years, despite the Eglinton Crosstown LRT nearing completion.

The eglintonTOday Complete Street project is proposing road safety improvements, new bikeways, and enhanced streetscaping along the busy corridor.

Back in 2014, City Council approved the Eglinton Connects Planning Study which provided a long-term vision for Eglinton Avenue following the introduction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The eglintonTOday project aims to achieve elements of this vision, and is set to make travel along the street safer, more inviting and attractive.

Phase 2 of public consultation for #eglintonTOday Complete Street is underway. Visit https://t.co/FXow5IRCN8 to learn more about proposed road safety improvements, new bikeways, and enhanced streetscaping on Eglinton Ave from Keele St to Mount Pleasant Rd and local streets. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/aOrm56pkhd — Toronto Cycling (@TO_Cycling) February 7, 2023

Changes will vary throughout the corridor depending on roadway width but will include: on-street parking, space for CaféTO applicants, turn lanes at intersections, the addition of protected cycle tracks, and streetscape features including parkettes, seating, planters, and public art.

A flyer detailing the project’s proposed changes was posted on a local community Facebook group and was met with strong reactions.

One person said they were “beyond fed up with the construction,” while another claimed living in Midtown had become synonymous with enduring endless construction.

thrilled about improvements BUT totally dismayed about the potential for MORE construction on Eglinton. I am struggling to understand why the consultation is only being held now. Isn’t 10 years of construction enough??? — jackiestothers (@Tosoccermom) February 8, 2023

Public consultation for the project began back in Spring 2022 in hopes of gathering public input on street priorities for Eglinton Avenue between Keele Street and Mount Pleasant Road.

What a terrible plan. We have had to deal with crappy traffic for years and your solution is to go down to a single lane except for “peak” hours? That’s your plan to manage traffic to and from the Allen? Anything less the 2 lanes is an appalling betrayal of the community. — CJ48 (@cj3636282847483) February 7, 2023

Now in its second phase of consultation, the City is providing proposed designs for the project and hosting public drop-in events on February 21 and February 25. Local residents can also fill out a feedback survey by March 7.

City staff will be reviewing public feedback and considering any changes to the designs before reporting to City Council in June 2023 for approval of the project.

Subject to approval, installation is planned for late summer or Fall 2023.