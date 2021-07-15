Premier Ford to make announcement this afternoon

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement about long-term care on Thursday.

The premier will speak from Toronto and will be joined by Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips. Phillips rejoined the cabinet in June after he was ousted last year over a controversial Caribbean vacation during the pandemic.

Long-term care homes were ravaged by COVID-19 early in the pandemic and on Wednesday, the Ministry of Long-Term care announced it would no longer require fully vaccinated visitors and staff who are not displaying COVID-19 symptoms to submit to testing before entering a long-term care facility.

The press conference comes the day before Ontario is set to enter Step 3 of its reopening plan.

At 12:01 am on Friday, more COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed and indoor dining and indoor fitness will be permitted in the province once again.

Ford is scheduled to begin his remarks at 1 pm.