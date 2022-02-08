News

Underground cable fault causing large power outage in midtown Toronto

Imaan Sheikh
Feb 8 2022, 2:14 pm
A huge power outage in Toronto has left up to 1,000 residents in the dark.

At 12:19 am on Tuesday, a power outage occurred in Toronto’s Yonge and St. Clair area, and it has yet to be resolved.

Toronto Hydro says that crews are currently on site investigating an underground cable fault that may have led to the outage.

The agency’s power outage map says it could take until 12:30 pm to fix the issue.

