Underground cable fault causing large power outage in midtown Toronto

A huge power outage in Toronto has left up to 1,000 residents in the dark.

At 12:19 am on Tuesday, a power outage occurred in Toronto’s Yonge and St. Clair area, and it has yet to be resolved.

Toronto Hydro says that crews are currently on site investigating an underground cable fault that may have led to the outage.

We’re responding to an outage impacting customers within the approximate boundaries: Spadina east to Mount Pleasant & Eglinton south to Bloor. Crews are on site investigating an underground cable fault. Thanks for your ongoing patience. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) February 8, 2022

The agency’s power outage map says it could take until 12:30 pm to fix the issue.