"Possible human remains" found at construction site near Downsview Station

Toronto Police are investigating after potential human remains were discovered at a construction site in the city’s north end on Thursday morning.

According to police, the remains were found just before 8:30 am. A spokesperson for Metrolinx confirmed to Daily Hive that a construction crew made the discovery.

The spokesperson said the remains were found “near the surface” at a site near Downsview Station. The work at the site is related to GO Transit expansion on the Barrie line, they said.

The discovery was not “a result of an archaeological dig,” the spokesperson said, adding that train service has not been affected.

Officers from 32 Division remained on scene on Thursday afternoon, and work at the site has been suspended for the time being.

Police did not say if foul play is suspected but told Daily Hive that more information would be made available before the day’s end.