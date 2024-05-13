5 players Raptors could target with their first-round pick in 2024 NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors will be selecting at 19th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.
After losing their formerly top-six-protected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs following the results of yesterday’s Draft Lottery, they’ll have to wait more than halfway through the first round before selecting a player, barring a trade-up of any kind.
And while this year’s draft class has been widely panned as one of the weaker ones in recent years, there’s still a chance of getting a solid prospect midway through the first round.
Based on various mock draft projections across the industry, here are five players Toronto could take at 19th next month:
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, forward
One of two Duke players expected to go in the first round (the other is Jared McCain), both ESPN and Bleacher Report have Filipkowski projected to end up in Toronto.
At 7’0″, he’d be tied with Jakob Poeltl for the tallest player on the team, but would likely see mostly backup duties behind him and Kelly Olynyk for the start of his career.
Devin Carter, Providence, point guard
On name value alone, you’d have to think drafting a player with the last name “Carter” would do quite the amount for jersey sales in Toronto.
His most unique asset as a guard is his strong rebounding ability, picking up 8.7 rebounds per game last season with Providence. Tankathon has him projected as a Raptor.
Tyler Smith, G League Ignite, forward
Smith is the only player on this list with pro experience, and Yahoo Sports has projected Toronto to take him at 19th.
In 27 games last season with G League Ignite, the 6’11 forward went 36.4% from three-point range while averaging four attempts per game.
Isaiah Collier, USC, point guard
While some Raptors fans might want Toronto to take LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., it could be a former freshman teammate of his heading north of the border. The Ringer puts USC’s Collier 19th in their most recent mock draft, highlighting the 19-year-old as a player who can “play with finesse or play bully ball.”
Yves Missi, Baylor, centre
Born in Belgium but growing up in Cameroon, Missi could be Toronto’s third draft pick with direct ties to the country after Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko. A member of the Big-12 All-Defensive team, SB Nation slots the Baylor centre as ending up in Toronto, but highlighted his limitations as well — he didn’t attempt a single three-pointer all season in his lone year in the NCAA.
Who will the Raptors land? Previous 19th overall picks
2023: Brandin Podziemski, Golden State
2018: Kevin Huerter, Atlanta
2017: John Collins, Atlanta
2011: Tobias Harris, Charlotte
2001: Zach Randolph, Portland
The Raptors themselves have never drafted 19th overall.
Raptors’ five most recent first-round picks
2023: Gradey Dick, 13th overall
2021: Scottie Barnes, 4th overall
2020: Malachi Flynn, 29th overall
2017: OG Anunoby, 23th overall
2016: Pascal Siakam, 27th overall
Key dates for Raptors offseason
June 26-27
- 2024 NBA draft
June 29
- Last day for a team or player option to be exercised
- Last day for a player to receive a Qualifying Offer
June 30
- Free agent negotiations can begin with players not on your team (6 pm ET)
July 6
- Free agency begins (Noon ET)
July 12
- NBA Summer League begins in Las Vegas