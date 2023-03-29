New low-cost airline near Toronto just launched $169 flights to Amsterdam

The "I amsterdam" sign outside the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. (Shutterstock)

A new low-cost airline has just announced it will be offering flights to Amsterdam this summer for as low as $169.

Play Airlines, a Reykjavík-based budget carrier, announced on Tuesday that passengers can fly from Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam beginning in June. Tickets are already available for booking online.

The Icelandic airline celebrated its inaugural flight between Reykjavik and London in June 2021 and has since expanded its network to include more destinations in Europe and North America.

You might also like: Fly for as low as $85 in Canada on these new discount routes

“No thanks”: Flair Airlines roasted for holding flight sale days after four planes seized

The FOMO is real: Vrbo reveals key travel booking dates you need to know

Play’s first flights out of Canada take off June 22, 2023. The routes between Hamilton and Amsterdam include a stopover in Iceland, and will operate up to five times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“We are thrilled to launch our services to Amsterdam and connect more customers to our affordable travel options,” Play’s CEO Birgir Jónsson said in a press release.

“Amsterdam is one of Europe’s biggest hubs and a vital destination for our VIA operations between North America and Europe. At Play, our mission is clear: to provide low-cost flights and offer our customers more value for their money.”

Like most budget airlines, however, travellers will have to pay for upgrades like baggage, extra legroom, and in-flight meals.