A new online-only plant store is introducing a new way for you to get some greens into your home in Toronto.

Plantsome is a one-stop plant shop that you can browse from the comfort of your couch, then have the plant(s) delivered to your door in a few business days.

The company was founded and launched in March of 2020 by two brothers, Axel and Thom, “to make finding, buying and caring for houseplants easy, in a fun, engaging and hassle-free way.”

Their website allows you to choose plants that will perfectly match the room they’ll be growing in according to the lighting they will be given. The company sources AAA-grade plants from nurseries around the province.

Fill in the blanks on the Plantsome plant finder to find the plant that will best fit your space.

If you place an order before the afternoon, the company will deliver your plant to you in 2 to 3 business days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plantsome 🌱🇨🇦 (@plantsome_ca)

The company also offers accessories for your plants like pots, nutrition, soil and watering.

Plantsome also has an app for those notorious for killing plants. The app monitors local weather and tells users when and how much water their plant needs.

Happy plant shopping!