This charming riverside small town in Ontario is lined with shops and cafes

Written by Erin Horrocks-Pope, a Toronto-based freelance writer.

Having spent my entire life in Toronto, I’ve come to appreciate the joy of escaping the city’s hustle and immersing myself in the tranquillity of nature and small-town life.

My dream is to retire in a place that offers the serenity and charm that the city lacks. One such place is St. Jacobs, Ontario. Located just north of Kitchener, a mere two-hour drive from Toronto, this quaint town is the perfect getaway until I’m ready to say “goodbye” to Toronto for good.

The first thing that captivates you about St. Jacobs is its picturesque setting. The Conestogo River runs through the village, providing a scenic backdrop to its charming streets. Strolling along, you’ll find a collection of boutique shops and cozy cafes inviting you to explore and unwind.

For nature enthusiasts like myself, a must-do in St. Jacobs is exploring the nearby Health Valley Trail. This scenic trail weaves through lush forests and along the river, offering breathtaking views and a peaceful escape into nature.

One of the highlights is the Wise Old Oak, a beautifully carved tree that adds a touch of magic to your walk. It’s the perfect spot for a picnic or to sit and soak in the natural beauty.

The St. Jacobs Woolwich Butterflyway Project is another delightful local experience. This community project turned St. Jacobs into a haven for butterflies, creating a magical atmosphere that feels like stepping into a fairy tale.

The town is also steeped in Mennonite heritage, adding a unique cultural dimension to the village. The Mennonite Story, an interpretive centre, offers a fascinating glimpse into the history and traditions of the local Mennonite community.

St. Jacobs has loads of dining opportunities, with various cafes and restaurants to satisfy any cravings. The EcoCafe is a fantastic choice with a focus on sustainably sourced food and a great selection of local craft beers; it’s an ideal spot to relax and enjoy the village ambiance.

Shopping in St. Jacobs is a delightful adventure. The village is dotted with boutique shops offering everything from handmade crafts to stylish clothing.

The St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, which operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays year-round, is a vibrant hub of activity featuring affordable fresh produce, baked goods, and artisanal products. It’s easy to lose track of time as you browse, chat with vendors, and sample treats.

Unique little shops like Hamel Brooms, where you can watch traditional broom-making, add to the village’s charm. It’s a reminder of a simpler time and clear evidence of the community’s dedication to preserving its heritage.

So, whether you’re hiking the Health Valley Trail, exploring Mennonite culture, or enjoying a coffee by the river, this village invites you to just slow down. For someone like me dreaming of a simpler life, St. Jacobs is the perfect escape from the buzz of city life of Toronto.