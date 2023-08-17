Summer is almost over, which means the back-to-school season is right around the corner, ready to give students a fresh start. And this year, why not dress for success?

Sporting Life Yorkdale has everything you need to give you that helpful confidence boost as you embark on another year of studies and socializing.

In fact, the store will be teaming up with adidas for a very special event on Thursday, August 24 you won’t want to miss. Visitors can take part in a retro back-to-school themed-photoshoot while browsing the freshest adidas kicks and the coolest outfits. Talk about kicking off the season in style, eh?

For one day only, Sporting Life will be transformed into a nostalgia-filled, old-school content studio for its Kickin’ It Back To School event. Think full throwback style along the lines of Run DMC and Missy Elliott.

Customers will get the opportunity to flex their freshest first-day-of-school fits as they try out stylish adidas Originals kicks, classic adidas tracksuits, and bold graphic tees — combining the best of urban cool and schoolyard chic.

Signing up for the photoshoot is totally free; all you need to do is register in advance on Eventbrite to secure your spot (space is limited), then head down on the day, strike a pose, and make some memories to kickstart your new school year.

The back-to-school images will be shot by The Remix Project, a non-profit organization that provides multi-disciplinary arts training to talented youth who face barriers pursuing careers in arts and entertainment, with the mission to level the playing field.

But here’s the best part: Sporting Life will work with The Remix Project to match adidas Original shoes purchased at the event and donate them to Kickback, a Toronto-based non-profit organization that helps underserved communities in a pretty unique way.

Kickback revolves around the idea that a new pair of shoes can ultimately be life-changing. Gifting the right pair to the right person at the right time can lead them down the path that’s right for them, help them become who they want to be, and increase the likelihood of them finding success.

Since 2016, the organization has donated over 7,000 sneakers and impacted youth worldwide.

Kickback, led by Jamal Burger, redefines communities by using sneakers to break barriers for underserved youth, opening pathways to sports, education, and art.

“Our collaborative approach empowers youth to reshape their narratives, driving societal engagement through relatable experiences,” Burger tells Daily Hive.

“Partnering with Sporting Life and adidas’ Back to School event, we’re excited to expand our impact by providing sneakers and opportunities for growth to more youth in need. With over 7,000 pairs distributed globally, valued at $1 million, our non-profit is making a transformative difference, using the power of sneakers to create conversations that prevent misguided paths and inspire positive change.”

Not only does the Kickin’ It Back to School event make for a fun day out for the whole family, but you can strut into the academic year knowing you’ve made a big difference in someone’s life.

So get your smiles prepped, mark your calendars, and get ready to kick back in iconic style before those school bells start ringing next month!

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Where: Yorkdale Shopping Mall — 3401 Dufferin St, Toronto

Time: 12 pm to 7 pm

Registration: Sign up to secure your spot on Eventbrite