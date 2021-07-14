Man wanted after people were set on fire in Ossington subway station

Toronto Police are searching for a suspect after several people were lit on fire inside a subway station on Tuesday.

According to police, at around 2 pm on July 13, officers were called down to Ossington subway station for an “unknown trouble” inside the station.

It is reported that a man was inside the station and approached three different people with a butane lighter and tried to light their clothes on fire. One of them suffered minor injuries as a result.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt with black sleeves, black jeans, a black trucker-style baseball hat, a white design on the front, and white and black shoes.

He was also seen carrying a grey sweater and a grey backpack with orange stitching.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.