Peel District School Board to raise Transgender Pride Flag for the first time

For the very first time, the Peel District School Board (PDSB) will raise the Transgender Pride Flag.

The board announced on Friday that the flag will be flown at the HJA Brown Education Centre on May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

The raising of the flag is intended to celebrate the PDSB’s transgender students, staff, and community members, the board said.

“The PDSB is committed to standing against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia,” said Colleen Russell-Rawlins, PDSB’s director of education.

“All forms of discrimination and oppression need to be understood and uprooted in our schools and communities.”

The board noted that flying the Transgender Pride flag will help to create spaces that are inclusive, welcoming, and safe for students, staff, and families.

In 2018, the PDSD voted to raise the Pride and Indigenous flags “in the spirit of equity, inclusion, and reconciliation.”

“[Raising the Transgender Pride Flag] highlights the importance that public education should play in upholding the humanity of all persons,” Russell-Rawlins said.

“Everyone should feel proud and safe to express who they are.”