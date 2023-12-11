You might have to start paying more for reusable bags in Toronto soon

You might want to make an extra reminder not to forget your reusable shopping bags next time you head down to the grocery store, as a new minimum fee in Toronto could mean increased prices for the convenient totes.

A recent report from the City’s infrastructure and environmental committee recommends a plan that will set a minimum price that retail business establishments will be permitted to charge customers for a reusable bag.

The plan, which is set to go before City Council on December 13, states that all businesses would have to comply by March 1, 2024, with customers being charged a minimum of $1 per bag starting May 1, 2024. The following year, the price would increase to $2 per bag.

Over the past few years, most major grocery chains in Toronto have eliminated the use of plastic bags at checkout and have opted for paper or reusable bags instead.

Just recently, the LCBO announced that it would no longer be providing paper bags at its stores from September 5. Similar to other chains, customers were encouraged to bring their own reusable bag, or purchase a reusable bag to transport their items home to help minimize the impact on the environment.

While prices for reusable bags vary across the board, most customers can expect to dish out anywhere from $0.25 to $5 for a reusable bag, meaning that in some instances, the minimum price requirement would hike up your fee.

“A graduated minimum amount retail business establishments are required to charge, that applies to reusable shopping bags, is recommended to prevent their unrestricted distribution, as there is a risk of reusable shopping bags becoming replacements for single-use shopping bags, and to incentivize customers to bring reusable bags or totes,” a staff report reads.

“This reduces the need for single-use paper shopping bags and prevents unnecessary waste from ending up in landfill or in Toronto’s waterways and environment.”

The report also notes that several Canadian municipalities have already adopted a bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum amount for a reusable shopping bag.

Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver have all implemented a $1 minimum amount for reusable shopping bags that escalates to a $2 minimum amount after one year.

The City says the minimum amount charged on reusable shopping bags would be retained by the retail business establishment.

“The intent of the City’s proposed minimum amount retail business establishments are required to charge is to encourage behavioural change in consumers to reduce their consumption of single-use bags and to incent consumers bring their reusable shopping bags to avoid the minimum amount,” the report reads.