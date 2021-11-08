If you want to head to France without leaving the city, we’ve got great news for you. A Parisian-inspired underground pop-up bar is coming to Toronto.

Nadège Patisserie will transform into a one-stop shop for French-inspired sips during Grey Goose’s Après Dark event later this month.

Coffee lovers are invited to celebrate National Espresso Day at this celebration, which offers guests a taste of how to make the perfect espresso martini cocktail.

Folks will also enjoy French music and pastries in addition to a short-but-sweet dose of after-hours cocktail culture.

This pop-up is coming to Toronto later this month. Be sure to book your 30-minute slot. Attendees will get one complimentary espresso martini cocktail and a light dessert pairing.

Grey Goose Après Dark

When: November 23 and 24, 2021; 5 pm to midnight

Where: Nadège Patisserie — 780 Queen Street West, Toronto

Price: Book online