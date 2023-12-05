Pair of Leafs prospects invited to Canada's World Juniors camp
There’s a pretty good chance there will be some Toronto Maple Leafs representation at the World Juniors this year.
Today, Hockey Canada announced its 30-player selection camp roster for the upcoming 2024 World Juniors. Leafs prospects Fraser Minten (playing for the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades) and Easton Cowan (playing for the OHL’s London Knights) both cracked the list.
Here’s the full roster:
|Name
|Hometown
|Team
|NHL Draft
|Goaltenders
|Domenic DiVincentiis
|Bolton, ON
|North Bay (OHL)
|
WPG 2022 (7/207)
|Scott Ratzlaff
|Irma, AB
|Seattle (WHL)
|
BUF 2023 (5/141)
|Mathis Rousseau
|Boisbriand, QC
|Halifax (LHJMQ)
|2024 Draft
|Samuel St-Hilaire
|St-Elzeard-de-Beauce, QC
|Sherbrooke (LHJMQ)
|2024 Draft
|Defence
|Oliver Bonk
|Ottawa, ON
|London (OHL)
|PHI 2023 (1/22)
|Michael Buchinger
|Markham, ON
|Guelph (OHL)
|STL 2022 (3/88)
|Jorian Donovan
|Richmond, ON
|Brantford (OHL)
|
OTT 2022 (5/136)
|Jake Furlong
|Upper Tantallon, NS
|Halifax (LHJMQ)
|
SJS 2022 (5/140)
|Maveric Lamoureux
|Hawkesbury, ON
|Drummondville (LHJMQ)
|ARI 2022 (1/29)
|Tristan Luneau
|Victoriaville, QC
|Gatineau (LHJMQ)
|ANA 2022 (2/53)
|Denton Mateychuk
|Dominion City, MB
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|CBJ 2022 (1/12)
|Tanner Molendyk
|McBride, BC
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|NSH 2023 (1/24)
|Ty Nelson
|Toronto, ON
|North Bay (OHL)
|SEA 2022 (3/68)
|Noah Warren
|Montréal, QC
|Victoriaville (LHJMQ)
|ANA 2022 (2/42)
|Forwards
|Owen Allard
|Ottawa, ON
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|2024 Draft
|Denver Barkey
|Newmarket, ON
|London (OHL)
|PHI 2023 (3/95)
|Owen Beck
|Port Hope, ON
|Peterborough (OHL)
|MTL 2022 (2/33)
|Macklin Celebrini
|Vancouver, BC
|Boston University (HE)
|2024 Draft
|Easton Cowan
|Mount Brydges, ON
|London (OHL)
|TOR 2023 (1/28)
|Nate Danielson
|Red Deer, AB
|Brandon (WHL)
|DET 2023 (1/9)
|Jordan Dumais
|Montréal, Que.
|Halifax (LHJMQ)
|CBJ 2022 (3/96)
|Jagger Firkus
|Irma, AB
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|SEA 2022 (2/35)
|Conor Geekie
|Strathclair, MB
|Wenatchee (WHL)
|ARI 2022 (1/11)
|Paul Ludwinski
|Pickering, ON
|Kingston (OHL)
|CHI 2022 (2/39)
|Fraser Minten
|Vancouver, BC
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|TOR 2022 (2/38)
|Carson Rehkopf
|Vaughan, ON
|Kitchener (OHL)
|SEA 2023 (2/50)
|Matthew Savoie
|St. Albert, Alta.
|Wenatchee (WHL)
|BUF 2022 (1/9)
|Markus Vidicek
|Kirkland, QC
|Halifax (LHJMQ)
|2024 Draft
|Matthew Wood
|Nanaimo, BC
|University of Connecticut (HE)
|NSH 2023 (1/15)
|Brayden Yager
|Saskatoon, SK
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|PIT 2023 (1/14)
Camp is scheduled for December 10-13 in Oakville, Ontario, while the World Juniors will run from December 26 to January 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Canada’s first matchup comes on Boxing Day when they take on Finland at 5:30 am PT/8:30 am ET.
Outside of the two Leafs prospects, there are also five draft-eligible players for the 2024 NHL Draft, headlined by Macklin Celebrini, projected at first overall on most lists.
Alan Letang will be the head coach of the team, taking time away from his duties in charge of the OHL’s Sarnia Sting.
